An Andean Bear Escaped His Enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo — Again

An Andean bear escaped his enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, the second time this month he has broken out of his habitat.

The 4-year-old bear, Ben, fled the outdoor enclosure at 1 p.m., the zoo said in a news release. Guests and staff members were moved indoors, and Ben was secured roughly 50 minutes later, the zoo said.

Zoo Director Michael Macek, who described Ben as "curious," said he tore through stainless steel clips that had been used to help secure his enclosure after an escape on Feb. 7, NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis reported.

During the earlier escape, Ben was spotted outside his habitat in the zoo's River's Edge area at 8 a.m., the zoo said in a news release at the time.

The zoo said Thursday it would consult with an advisory group in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to try to determine alternative methods to secure Ben's habitat.

