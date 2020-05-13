Amber Alert

5-Year-Old Safe, Father in Custody After Amber Alert Issued

By Heather Navarro

CHP

An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old girl after she was last seen with her father in the North Hollywood area, California High Patrol said. 

Shortly after it was issued, LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said the father Jose Alberto Suarez was in custody and the abducted child was safe.

The alert was sent out just after 6 p.m. as the Los Angeles Police Department searched for 5-year-old Victoria Suarez, and her father, 29-year-old Jose Suarez.

Victoria was described as 3 feet tall, 52 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a unicorn robe, light pink tank top, and cherry print pants with pink shoes.

They were believed to be traveling in a 1998 green Honda Civic with California plates 6GXX720.

They were last spotted in the North Hollywood area May 13, at 10:40 a.m.

The father was described as 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, gray shorts, and Nike slippers.

