Social worker pepper-sprayed in Garden Grove child abduction at Chuck E. Cheese

A 2-year-old girl was abducted when a social worker was pepper-sprayed during a supervised visit with the child's mother at a Chuck E. Cheese Tuesday in Garden Grove, police said.

Officers were initially called to an assault report inside the Chuck E. Cheese. When the girl and social worker met inside the restaurant, another person pepper-sprayed the social worker, according to Garden Grove police.

The mother grabbed the girl and took off with the other person in a getaway car with another individual behind the wheel, police said. The girl was reported missing at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Garden Grove near Harbor Boulevard and Garden Grove Boulevard.

An Amber Alert was issued in an effort to find the girl and getaway car. The child was found safe and in good health later Wednesday afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Details about where the girl was found were not immediately available.

The 21-year-old mother and a man were detained.