Alec Baldwin Wants ‘Misguided' Lawsuit Filed by Halyna Hutchins' Parents and Sister Dismissed

Alec Baldwin is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying that they were distant from Hutchins before her death and have "no viable cause of action."

The actor said in court documents filed Thursday that Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to "obtain compensation" from Hutchins' October 2021 death on a movie set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs—who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death—have no viable cause of action against Defendants," the documents state. "This action is especially misguided."

Hutchins’ parents and sister filed their suit in February. It names Baldwin, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. as defendants.

Alec Baldwin will face an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust”.