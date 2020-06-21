After Trump Rally Falls Flat, TikTok Teens Take a Victory Lap for Fake Reservation Campaign

On Sunday, following a lower-than-expected turnout at Trump’s Tulsa rally, TikTok teens, young adults and K-pop stans (fans of Korean hip-hop and pop music) celebrated their efforts to troll the president. Half a dozen young people told NBC News they felt satisfied after seeing the modest crowd size.

On June 12, Diana Mejia, 19, saw a video from TikTok user Mary Jo Laupp, noting people could reserve tickets they had no intention of using in an attempt to humiliate the president with an empty arena. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times as of Sunday, according to TikTok's metrics.

Twenty minutes after seeing the video, Mejia tweeted that she had reserved her own set of tickets: “oh no! I just reserved my tickets for 45’s rally on JUNETEENTH in TULSA and completely forgot that I have to mop my windows that day! now my seats will be EMPTY!”

