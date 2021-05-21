Admire a Gold Country Hotel's Elegant, Ye Olde Renovation

Nevada City's Broad Street is a pretty perfect portal to the past, thanks to the oh-so-authentic 1800s-era buildings that line the charming thoroughfare of the charming Gold Country town.

But if you had to select a single stately structure that stands tall on Broad, you'd surely look to the grand National Exchange Hotel, with its sizable second-story balcony, pressed ceilings, ornate details, picturesque stairs, and cinematic air.

Good news for fans who adore seeing the gems of this region gussied-up and made anew (though not too anew): The inn, which was constructed in 1856, just underwent a multi-year "floor-to-rafters" renovation, one that honored the hotel's historic spirit.

Stroll through the storied spaces of State of California Historical Landmark #899 now and see some of the fresh touches in the fabled destination.