Racing Fans, Start Your Ticket Search for the Grand Prix of Long Beach

Tickets go on sale Monday for race weekend in Long Beach, scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

Marco Andretti races past the crowd at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Tickets went on sale Monday for the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which will be held in September with full crowds.

Ticket prices range from $34 for a Friday general admission ticket to $155 for a three-day ticket that includes Saturday and Sunday reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking is also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT Indycar Series Paddock access passes -- at $65 for three days or $27 per individual day -- Super Photo tickets and other VIP Club packages.

Information is available at gplb.com. Tickets can also be purchased at 888-827-7333.

The race is scheduled for Sept. 24-26. It will be the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been held in September since the event's inaugural Formula 5000 race, which took place on Sept. 28, 1975.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is normally held in April, but organizers announced in December that the 2021 event would be pushed to September in hopes of the pandemic waning.

