Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin gets into heated confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Manhattan

It was unclear what led to the confrontation and how Baldwin came to be in the area

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actor Alec Baldwin unexpectedly showed up at a pro-Palestinian demonstration Monday in Manhattan, where he got into a heated confrontation with a protester before being escorted away by a number of NYPD officers.

It's unclear what exactly led to the confrontation and how Baldwin came to be in the area.

Baldwin's appearance came minutes after several small scuffles between protesters and police.

Actor Alec Baldwin unexpectedly appeared at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Manhattan and got into a confrontation with a protester.
Earlier, the demonstrators had rallied at Grand Central Terminal, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station.

Alec Baldwin
