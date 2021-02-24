2 Killed in ‘Tragic' Construction Accident in Boston

Two people were killed in a construction accident in Boston's Financial District on Wednesday morning, official said.

Police said they were called to the area of 190 High St. around 8 a.m. for a report of two people who had been struck by a motor vehicle. Officials said two men were reportedly struck by a dump truck and fell into a trench.

Upon arrival, police said they located a construction site and then located the bodies of the two men in a trench. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the two victims are not being released pending notification of family members.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

"This is a tragic incident," Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

"It's a sad day," Mayor Marty Walsh added. "Just a really sad, sad incident on what started as a beautiful day today."

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

"Right now we don't know if this is a crime. We know this is a tragedy," Rollins said.

In a news conference about a construction incident, officials say two people were killed in Boston Wednesday morning.

Walsh said in a statement that the city is working with the district attorney, OSHA and other regulatory and safety agencies to determine the cause of the accident. In the meantime, he said the city immediately suspended Atlantic Coast Utilities' only other permitted worksite in Boston. The company will not be allowed to perform work in the city until the investigation is complete.

Aerial video from the scene showed a crane and emergency personnel centered around what looked like a dump truck.

Boston police said High Street between Oliver Street and the John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road was temporarily closed as a result of the rescue operation.

BPD Traffic Advisory: High Street (between Oliver Street and John F Fitzgerald Surface Road) will be closed for police activity — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 24, 2021

No further information was immediately available.