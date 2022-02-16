A ‘Storyliving by Disney' Community to Rise in Rancho Mirage

So many enthusiasts, including ardent Mickey Mouse mavens who visit the theme parks each week, to those fans who regularly enjoy the company's famous films, understand what that means.
Enchantment is a major ingredient woven through this lifestyle, and optimism, too, and, yes, an appreciation for that particular elegant efficiency that Walt Disney took so much pride in, a feature that helped Disneyland park to become synonymous with a special day out for a family.
Now those qualities will find a new and literal home, near Palm Springs, when Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney' residential community, opens down the road.
The Walt Disney Company unveiled several renderings for the master-planned community on Feb. 16, 2022, and photographs, too, giving potential future residents a look at what the well-appointed, activity-centered neighborhoods will hold.
The company is looking to build Storyliving by Disney communities in other locations, but Rancho Mirage, which is only a couple of hours from The Happiest Place on Earth, is set to be the first.