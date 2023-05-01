A Spectacular ‘Sea of Sunflowers' Is Now Cresting at The Flower Fields

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

Open through Sunday, May 14

Advance tickets are required; $23 adult (plus fee) (other ticketing tiers available)

Summertime is sunflower time, but when we say "summer" and pinpoint Southern California on the map, we're really sort-of-kind-of talking about late spring.

For that's when a number of local farms and attractions throw the gate wide on fields brimming with stately sunflowers, the sky-high specimens that frequently and fabulously tower over us as we pose for pictures.

And one of the first places to welcome devoted sunflowerians back for snapshots full of sunshine-hued splendor?

It's The Flower Fields, a pretty plot that is most associated with the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus.

Those blossoms are still looking spectacular — the peak bloom was announced just days before April 2023 concluded — but a new favorite just entered the chat.

How to see the destination's delightful sunflowers as well as the colorful ranunculus before the season comes to its mid-May close?

You'll want to buy an advance ticket — that's a must — and get there on or before Mother's Day, which is when the 2023 run wraps.

As always, weekdays will be a little less bustle-y around the popular destination, and there are specials happening on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

And beyond admiring the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus and the showy sunflowers? There are plenty of florally fun activities to enjoy, including opportunities to stroll the Sweet Pea Maze.

Good to know?

The 2023 sunflowers haven't hit that taller-than-tall stage just yet, but fans of the flower know that they can suddenly sprout up in no time at all. Even if they don't make the big heights this year, current photos show a wonderland of sunflower beauty to savor.

Your best bet? Follow the attraction's social updates for more sunflowery 411.

Pictured: Photos from a previous bloom at The Flower Fields