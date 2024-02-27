A charming Mendocino hotel has a ‘Whale of a Sale' package

What to Know MacCallum House in Mendocino is offering a "Whale of a Sale" package throughout March

$239 per night ("best available room"); a pair of Gray Whale gin cocktails is part of the package

The package includes the option to add a whale-watching tour, for two, for an additional $100

MARCH IS A BIG MONTH, thanks to being a 31-day-er, though it can feel even bigger due to all that is often afoot. Flowers are bursting, students are heading to spring break, Daylight Saving Time makes our nights daytime-ier, and the world feels like it is moving into a fresh phase. Also on the move in March? Why whales, of course, those mondo migratory icons that people visiting the coast do love to see. The noble Leviathans of the deep don't have to plan around spring break or any clocks — they're keeping to their own schedule — but we landlubbers do have to keep an eye on the calendar, especially if we'd like to maybe-possibly spy a spout in the watery distance. MacCallum House in Mendocino has long been a favorite of fluke fans, and to help visitors make the most of their whale-y big march there is a special package ready to breach the surface.

THE "WHALE OF A SALE" PACKAGE... is happening throughout long and lovely March, which means that it will be available to those people who hope to visit one of the region's whale festivals and those adventurers stopping by at other points of the month. The main draw is the $239 per night fee for accommodations, and that's for the "best available room"; a tempting pair of Gray Whale gin cocktails is also part of the draw. And if you and your traveling companion elect to take a whale-watching tour with Anchor Charters? You have the option of doing so for an additional $100. But there are other temptations, outside of the package, at MacCallum House, including a new spring menu from Chef Alan Kantor, featuring dishes that include a host of seasonal flavors like Grilled Artichoke Bocconcini with prosciutto, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic aioli and balsamic reduction.