National concerns about police use of force have been renewed after a police officer from North Carolina was caught on camera choking a black man at a Waffle House restaurant, NBC News reported.

Widely-viewed cellphone video shows 22-year-old Anthony Wall being choked by a white police officer. He was then slammed to the pavement by the officer, and can be heard yelling "Get your hands off of me!" and "Get your supervisor out here!"

The local police department said it is continuing to interview witnesses and gather additional video as part of a wider investigation into the incident. The Onslow County District Attorney also said his office is investigating the incident, and has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist.

Wall was charged with disorderly conduct in public as well as resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer. He was released following the incident. It is unclear what led to the altercation between Wall and workers at the restaurant. Waffle House said in a statement that it is looking into the arrest to "gather all the facts."

