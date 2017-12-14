'Super-Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Admits to History of Sexual Misconduct - NBC 7 San Diego
'Super-Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Admits to History of Sexual Misconduct

Spurlock said in a blog post that he was "seeking help"

    Director Morgan Spurlock, best known for his documentary film, "Super-Size Me," admitted Wednesday to a history of sexual misconduct dating back to his college days, NBC News reported. 

    Spurlock, 47, wrote "I am part of the problem,” in a blog post in which he confessed to settling a sexual harassment lawsuit, cheating on all of his romantic partners, including both of his wives, and was accused of rape in college. 

    The post was shared from Spurlock's verified Twitter account. A representative for the documentarian declined to provide a comment.

    In a tweet after his blog post, Spurlock said he was "seeking help."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
