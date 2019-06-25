Three Dead in Shooting at N. Calif. Ford Dealership: PD

Three people were shot and killed, including the shooter, late Tuesday at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, California, according to police. Ian Cull and Jean Elle report. (Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019)

Three Dead in Shooting at Ford Dealership in Morgan Hill: PD

A gunman killed two workers and then himself late Tuesday at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, California, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 6:05 p.m. at the dealership on Condit Road near Dunne Avenue.

Arriving officers found a male down on ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun in his hand, police said. Two additional male employees were found dead inside.

"(The officers) were directed by other employees inside the building, where two additional males were located and later pronounced dead," Morgan Hill police Sgt. Bill Norman said.

Police did not release any identities, but police sources told NBC Bay Area the shooter is believed to be a disgruntled employee or former employee. Witnesses said the shooter was fired earlier Tuesday.

"I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop," said Doug MacGlashan, who was inside the building at the time of the gunfire. "When we heard gunshots, at that point, we just ran."

MacGlashan, a contractor, told NBC Bay Area he had been talking with one of the victims moments before the shooting.

"He said 'I just fired him, he won't leave the premises. Should I be worried, what should I do?'" MacGlashan said. "So they were wondering should they call authorities. At that point, somebody asked, 'Should we be worried?' Somebody said, 'Yeah he's got a history with guns.' Not 10 minutes later, we heard gunshots.

"He got shot, and I just spent the whole day with him," MacGlashan said. "Great guy. Very, very sad."

Morgan Hill police and Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, and polce said they would remain at the scene overnight for the investigation.