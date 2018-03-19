Deadly Austin Bombings Were 'Meant to Send a Message,' Police Chief Says - NBC 7 San Diego
Deadly Austin Bombings Were 'Meant to Send a Message,' Police Chief Says

NBC News reported the nature of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, and there was no immediate indication that it was connected to the package bombings that killed 2 other men, Stephen House and Draylen Mason, earlier in the month

Published 2 hours ago

    New Austin Package Bomb Explosion Hurts 2; PD Says 'Stay Inside'

    Emergency Crews in Austin responded to a explosion Sunday night that happened in the southwest part of the city. Austin Police said two men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not expected to be life-threatening. (Published Sunday, March 18, 2018)

    Fatal unsolved bombings in Texas this month were "meant to send a message," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Sunday during a news conference, but the message is unknown, NBC News reported.

    Manley said he hoped the bomber would "reach out to us before anyone else is injured or killed." 

    The plea came while local and federal officials increased the reward for information leading to a conviction in the bombings, which killed two and injured two others this month. The reward is estimated at $100,000.

    Austin police are investigating another explosion in the southwestern residential part of the city after two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were examining a suspicious backpack in the area.

