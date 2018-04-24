Jailed rapper Meek Mill is being released from prison on bail following a ruling from Pennsylvania's highest court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release Tuesday after a long battle dating to November when the Philadelphia rapper was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.

“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail," lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement. "As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail."

Mill, in a post to his Instagram page, thanked a slew of people and God for their support.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive," the statement read in part.

In the decision, Pennsylvania's highest court cited the credibility of Mill's arresting officer, Reginald Graham, who was since been identified on a list of so-called dirty cops in Philadelphia.

Tuesday's court order answered many of the concerns presented in court by Mill's legal team and by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Last week, assistant DA Liam Riley expressed support for a new trial after learning that Mill's arresting officer and his testimony may be tainted. Earlier, the Philly DA's office also expressed support for releasing the rapper on jail.

But Brinkley denied both bail and a new hearing last week, instead scheduling an evidentiary hearing in June.

"Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured," Tacopina said.

The state's highest court also noted that Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley could recuse herself from presiding over any further legal proceedings, Tacopina said.

Since Mill's jailing, the State Correctional Institution in Chester has become a pilgrimage site for some of the most powerful people in sports, politics and entertainment.

Civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney have all visited Mill there. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin were just there hours before the court ruling.

Rap icon Jay-Z wrote an op-ed in the New York Times last November citing Mill's jailing as a symbol of systemic racism in the U.S. criminal justice system. "Instead of a second chance, probation ends up being a land mine, with a random misstep bringing consequences greater than the crime," he wrote.

While Mill's legal team expect him to be released from prison Tuesday, the timing is not known. Brinkley must review the Supreme Court order and sign paperwork to allow bail. Representatives for the prison and courts did not have details as to when that may happen.

As for where Mill will go if released Tuesday night, Ruben, the Sixers owner, posted to Instagram that he was returning to Chester to pick Mill up. Rumors are flying that the rapper could appear at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night where the Sixers are set to take on the Miami Heat for game five in the NBA playoffs.

The Supreme Court ruling does not end Mill's legal woes. While he will be free on bail, he will have to face Brinkley within the next two months to discuss whether his case should be revisited. His attorneys have requested that a different judge hear his legal challenge. The Supreme Court denied immediately making that change, though Brinkley could agree to a switch.



This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.