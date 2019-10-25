Man Jumps From Carnival Cruise Ship Off Texas Coast, Search Underway

In this March 22, 2014, file photo, the Carnival Cruise Ship "Triumph" along with two other cruise ships sit in the Houston Port in Galveston, Texas.

A search is underway for a 26-year-old passenger who officials say jumped from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday night, the cruise line said.

The man jumped from his stateroom balcony on the Carnival Dream about 8:45 p.m., according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, when the man went missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials were searching for the man.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

Thursday evening, a guest went overboard from Carnival Dream while the ship was sailing from Galveston. Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony. The ship's command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which is sending a helicopter to assist in the search. The onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest's family.