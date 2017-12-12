Kim Jong Un Has Committed 10 Crimes Against Humanity: Panel - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Kim Jong Un Has Committed 10 Crimes Against Humanity: Panel

Defectors told the committee about a newborn being fed to guard dogs, executions of starving prisoners for scrounging for edible plants in the dirt, the torture of Christians and more

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kim Jong Un Has Committed 10 Crimes Against Humanity: Panel
    DigitalGlobe via Getty Images
    DigitalGlobe satellite imagery of Sinuiju concentration camp (Kyo-hwa-so No. 3) in North Korea date Oct. 29, 2016.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has up to 130,000 people imprisoned across a network of gulags, amounting to atrocities committed against his own nation, an international war crimes committee reported Tuesday.

    NBC News reported that the dictator committed all but one of the 11 recognized crimes against humanity, according to the International Bar Association War Crimes Committee's report: murder, extermination, enslavement, forcible transfer, imprisonment, torture, sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearances and other inhumane acts.

    Defectors told the committee about a newborn being fed to guard dogs, executions of starving prisoners for scrounging for edible plants in the dirt, the torture of Christians and more.

    The gulags "are as terrible, or even worse" than Nazi camps, renowned jurist Thomas Buergenthal, who survived Auschwitz and serves on the committee, told The Washington Post.

    Dramatic Video Shows N. Korean Soldier’s Sprint to FreedomDramatic Video Shows N. Korean Soldier’s Sprint to Freedom

    A North Korean soldier made a desperate dash to freedom and was rescued by South Korean soldiers, according to dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command Wednesday.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices