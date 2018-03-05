The first male to make accusations against disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar came forward Monday, adding his name to a federal lawsuit against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Jacob Moore, 18, said he was “inspired by his sister” to speak out about the abuse Nassar inflicted on him as a minor, NBC News reported. Moore’s older sister is Kamerin Moore, who described her own abuse in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for Nassar in January.

Jacob Moore said he hopes to inspire other male victims of Nassar, if there are any, to not be afraid to come forward.

“I don’t want them to be scared to come out because of the stigma that guys can’t be sexually abused or taken advantage of,” Moore said Monday.

Nassar was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to abusing seven — out of more than 200 — of his accusers over the years he spent as a gymnastics team doctor.