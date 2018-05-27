Former President George H.W. Bush has been taken to a Maine hospital, according to his spokesperson.

The 41st President was taken to Southern Maine Health Care on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath said the former president will remain in the hospital for a few days for observation. Bush is said to be awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

The former president was hospitalized in April, shortly after the death of his wife Barbara. Following his release from a Houston hospital, Former President Bush was welcomed one week ago to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine by well-wishers who lined the dock square for his arrival.

Bush was seen in photos Saturday joining veterans at an American Legion Post in Kennebunkport. He was joined at the event by his friend and former national security advisor General Brent Scowcroft.