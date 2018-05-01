Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; Match Plunges

Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.
"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said, according to a CNBC report.
The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren't already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile, which friends won't be able to see.
Shares of online dating company Match plunged as much as 20 percent on the news.