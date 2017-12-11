Explosion Reported Near Port Authority in New York City

Officials are responding to an explosion in Midtown Manhattan in the Port Authority area Monday morning, New York City officials confirmed to NBC News.

The explosion took place near 42nd street and 8th Avenue, according to the officials. Multiple ambulances have been requested.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

Authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area near Port Authority due to police activity.

The A, C and E trains were being evacuated, according to an NYPD Twitter account, which said police were responding to reports of an explosion.

The Notify NYC Twitter account said to expect traffic and transit delays and emergency personnel at 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

Fire officials said a call came in with reports of an explosion at 7:19 a.m., but nothing was confirmed.

