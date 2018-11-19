Former Judge Arrested After Wife He Once Assaulted Is Found Dead - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Former Judge Arrested After Wife He Once Assaulted Is Found Dead

Police in Shaker Heights, Ohio, didn't immediately give details about Fraser's death but called it a "terrible tragedy"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    WKYC-TV

    A former Ohio judge convicted of assaulting his estranged wife in 2014 was taken into custody last week after she was found dead, NBC News reported.

    Lance Mason served nine months for the assault on Aisha Fraser, which took place in front of their children, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. After his release, Mason was hired to serve in Cleveland's government, but he was fired Saturday after his arrest.

    Police in Shaker Heights, Ohio, didn't immediately give details about Fraser's death but called it a "terrible tragedy."

    Fraser was a teacher for two decades and an uncle said in a statement that "Heaven just got a magnificent angel," according to WKYC.

    Top News: Trump Tours Calif. Neighborhoods Scorched by Fires

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Trump Tours Calif. Neighborhoods Scorched by Fires
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci

    Anyone affected by domestic violence can receive help, advice, information or crisis intervention by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visiting the website thehotline.org.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices