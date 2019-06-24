Border Patrol Finds 4 Bodies, Including 3 Children, in Texas - NBC 7 San Diego
Border Patrol Finds 4 Bodies, Including 3 Children, in Texas

A 20-year-old woman, two infants and one toddler were found

    John Moore/Getty Images, File
    Central American asylum seekers wait for transport while being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

    Border Patrol agents found four bodies, including three children, near the Rio Grande River in South Texas on Sunday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

    Two of the children were infants and one was a toddler, Guerra said. A 20-year-old woman also was found, he said.

    The deaths come amid a huge influx of undocumented immigrants at the Southwest border and demonstrate how treacherous it is to journey, often on foot, to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America, NBC News reported.

    The bodies were found southeast of Anzalduas Park in the Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area, just north of Reynosa, Mexico, and south of McAllen, Texas, Guerra said.

