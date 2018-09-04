Bob Woodward Book Reveals Aides Undermined President to 'Protect the Country' - NBC 7 San Diego
Bob Woodward Book Reveals Aides Undermined President to 'Protect the Country'

The book reveals chaos inside the Trump administration

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, File
    In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump waves to members of the media after arriving on Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md.

    Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward's explosive new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," reveals multiple instances in which top aides went behind President Donald Trump's back to undermine his decisions. 

    The president's trusted aides and lawyers doubted his ability to say the right things and make appropriate decisions, according to examples published by The Washington Post on Tuesday, ahead of the book's Sept. 11 release.

    In the book, Woodward confirms NBC News reporting from April that chief of staff John Kelly had called Trump an "idiot" and thought of himself as someone who was personally helping to save the U.S. from disaster.

