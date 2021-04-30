90 Migrants Found Crammed Inside Houston House in Alleged Smuggling Operation

Authorities investigating a reported kidnapping Friday came upon an alleged human smugglers' house holding more than 90 migrants, some with COVID-19 symptoms, Houston police said.

Investigators worked overnight to track down the location in southwest Houston after receiving a call about a potential kidnapping late Thursday, said Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards of the Houston Police Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

HPD Commanders and PIO at 12200 Chessington Drive after dozens of persons found inside a residence. Incident initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling. Media briefing expected in about an hour. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uNyKoYy00n — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2021

None of the migrants was in particularly ill health, he said, but they remained inside the two-story home Friday because some showed signs of COVID-19. They will all be tested for the virus, Edwards said in a news conference.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.