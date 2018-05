Police on the scene of a shooting that left two people killed and four critically wounded in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

A shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, left two people dead and four others wounded Sunday night, and police are searching for the gunman, NBC News reported.

The four survivors were in critical condition, according to Memphis police. NBC affiliate WMC reported that one is said to be 14 years old.

Police have described the shooting as a drive-by, but the motive for it isn't yet clear. The suspect fled in a gold four-door sedan.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.