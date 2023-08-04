As the temperatures soar throughout the summer, it’s important to be mindful of your well-being while exercising outdoors. Exercising in the heat can put a strain on your body and increase the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. However, with the right precautions, you can still enjoy outdoor workouts without compromising your health.

Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh offer these tips for having a safe and enjoyable workout in the sun:

Avoid working out during the day

Plan to work out during the cooler parts of the day, either in the early morning or later in the evening, to avoid the strong sun.

Take regular breaks

Instead of prolonged workouts, divide your exercise into shorter segments and take breaks. This approach is gentler on your body and reduces the risk of heat-related issues.

With all the concrete and lack of green space in many areas, cities can be much hotter than the official temperature readings you might get at the airport — as much as 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer. That can be dangerous and cities need to adapt, LX News climate storyteller Chase Cain explains.

Wear the right clothing

Avoid wearing dark clothing when working out, as it will absorb more sunlight. Instead, opt for lighter colors. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is key during summer workouts. Drink water before, during and after exercise. For longer workout sessions, consider sports drinks, as they replenish your sodium levels.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to your body’s signals while working out. If you ever feel nauseous or faint, stop immediately and move to a cooler area. Rest and rehydrate until you feel better.

With these tips, you can confidently enjoy your outdoor workouts, knowing you’ve taken the necessary steps to safeguard your health.

For more information and tips on how to exercise safely in warm weather, visit the American Heart Association’s website.