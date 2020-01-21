49ers Great Joe Montana Makes ‘Bold’ Super Bowl Guarantee

When it comes to Super Bowl predictions, nobody sells it like Joe Montana.

The Hall of Fame quarterback took to social media Monday with a "bold" guarantee that his team would win the Super Bowl, and the odds are pretty much in his favor.

"You heard from me first, I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!" Montana tweeted.

Along with his out-on-a-limb projection, Montana posted a photo of the two uniforms he wore during his storied career: his No. 16 49ers jersey and his No. 19 Chiefs jersey.

Montana played 13 seasons and won four Super Bowls with San Francisco. He signed with the Chiefs in 1993 and played two seasons in Kansas City.