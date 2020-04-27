24 Cats Locked in Hot Car Reaching 119 Degrees Rescued in Inland Empire

Twenty-four cats rescued from a hot car in the Inland Empire on Sunday are now on the mend, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

Video from the scene shows humane officers breaking into the excrement infested vehicle to rescue the cats and kittens, which can be heard meowing in distress. A thermometer showed temperatures inside the vehicle reached 119 degrees.

BREAKING NEWS‼️Our Humane officers are on scene where 24 cats have been trapped in a car reaching upwards of 118°. The car was reported with no owner in sight, no water, and no windows cracked open for air. The cats and kittens were meowing in distress and our Humane officers were able to successfully break into the vehicle and are now safely rescuing the cats. The cats will be transported to our veterinary hospital to be assessed, re-hydrated and cared for. Stay tuned for updates! If you would like to donate to the care of these kitties, please visit ivhsspca.org/donate or click "DONATE" below. They need YOUR help and support too. Please DO NOT leave animals alone in a vehicle. It is illegal and they can experience severe trauma and irreparable damage when temperatures reach certain levels (85° outside is 119° in a vehicle). Please keep the pets of our community safe and report any animals under dangerous conditions. ————————————————————Our officers are still relentlessly caring for the animals of our community every single day. We need your financial support now more than ever during this challenging time. If you would like to donate so we can care for the animals of our community like THESE CATS who need medical supervision and rehabilitation, please click the “donate” link below. Posted by Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. on Sunday, April 26, 2020

"The car was reported with no owner in sight, no water, and no windows cracked open for air," the humane society wrote on Facebook.

The cats were transported to the humane society's veterinary hospital to be assessed, re-hydrated and cared for.

Photos: 24 Cats Locked in Hot Car Reaching 118 Degrees Rescued in Inland Empire

It is illegal to leave a pet unattended in a motor vehicle in California.

"It is illegal and they [animals] can experience severe trauma and irreparable damage when temperatures reach certain levels (85° outside is 119° in a vehicle). Please keep the pets of our community safe," the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. wrote.

Details on the registered owner of the vehicle and the city in which the incident occurred were not immediately clear.

