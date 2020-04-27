24 Cats Locked in Hot Car Reaching 119 Degrees Rescued in Inland Empire

Twenty-four cats rescued from a hot car in the Inland Empire on Sunday are now on the mend, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.
Video from the scene shows humane officers breaking into the excrement infested vehicle to rescue the cats and kittens, which can be heard meowing in distress. A thermometer showed temperatures inside the vehicle reached 119 degrees.
"The car was reported with no owner in sight, no water, and no windows cracked open for air," the humane society wrote on Facebook.
The cats were transported to the humane society's veterinary hospital to be assessed, re-hydrated and cared for.
Photos: 24 Cats Locked in Hot Car Reaching 118 Degrees Rescued in Inland Empire
It is illegal to leave a pet unattended in a motor vehicle in California.
"It is illegal and they [animals] can experience severe trauma and irreparable damage when temperatures reach certain levels (85° outside is 119° in a vehicle). Please keep the pets of our community safe," the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. wrote.
Details on the registered owner of the vehicle and the city in which the incident occurred were not immediately clear.
If you would like to donate to the care of the rescued cats and kittens, please visit ivhsspca.org/donate.