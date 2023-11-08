Here's when Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open this season

Skiers and snowboarders, the mountains are calling.
With winter on the way and snow starting to pile up in the Sierra Nevada, here's a look at when Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open this season.
Keep in the mind the scheduled opening dates will depend on conditions and the weather. Be sure to visit a resort's website and/or social media accounts for the latest updates.
Palisades Tahoe
Palisades is scheduled to start spinning its lifts on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Northstar California Resort
Northstar is scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 17.
Heavenly Ski Resort
Heavenly is slated to open on Friday, Nov. 17.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Opening day at Kirkwood is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.
Sugar Bowl Resort
Sugar Bowl is aiming to get the season started on Friday, Nov. 24.
Sierra At Tahoe
Sierra is preparing to open on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Mt. Rose is planning to start the season on Friday, Nov. 10.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Diamond Peak is projecting Thursday, Dec. 7 as its opening day.
Boreal Mountain Resort
As of Nov. 8, Boreal had not posted an opening date. Stay tuned.
Homewood Mountain Resort
As of Nov. 8, Homewood had not posted an opening date. Stay tuned.