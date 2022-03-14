Mexico

2 Dead After Gas Leak Explosion at Popular Mexican Resort: Officials

Explosion Playa del Carmen
Civil Protection Agency of Mexico's Quintana Roo State

At least two people died and 19 people were injured, among them tourists, after a gas leak explosion at a restaurant in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort town, according to officials.

The explosion occurred at the Kool Beach restaurant in the popular Riviera Maya resort, according to Quintana Roo state public security official Luis Hernández.

Óscar Montes de Oca, prosecutor for Mexico's Quintana Roo state, told media outlets the people who died have not been yet identified, though it's like they could be restaurant employees, Telemundo Digital reports.

"As a consequence, unfortunately, now it's reported two people lost their lives and eight others have grave injuries," Óscar Montes de Oca, prosecutor for Mexico's Quintana Roo state, told media outlets.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: 2.8M Have Fled Ukraine; Zelenskyy to Address Congress

Formula One 2 hours ago

F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Wants to Change His Name to Honor His Mom

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us