Utah

19-year-old man dies after falling from Utah cliff while taking photos

Jonathan Fielding died on Saturday at Moon Overlook, a hard-to-access lookout spot between Caineville and Hanksville

By NBC News

Utah Moonscape
Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Friends and family are paying tribute to a much-loved 19-year-old man who died after falling while taking pictures at a remote beauty spot in Utah.

Jonathan Fielding died on Saturday at around 4 p.m. at Moon Overlook, a hard-to-access lookout spot in Wayne County, between Caineville and Hanksville, that is nevertheless popular with walkers and sightseers.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death to NBC News affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

KSL reported that Fielding was not from Utah but had recently moved to Orem. He had gone to the lookout — also known as Moonscape Overlook due to its other-worldly rocky landscape — with two friends, to take photos.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The sheriff's office said Fielding, also known as Jonny, went near the edge of a cliff and it gave way and crumbled beneath him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us