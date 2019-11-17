13 Pa. Prison Employees Suspended After Inmate's Death - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

13 Pa. Prison Employees Suspended After Inmate's Death

A release says 29-year-old Tyrone Briggs became unresponsive while waiting to be processed into the restrictive housing unit after the altercation

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    13 Pa. Prison Employees Suspended After Inmate's Death
    Matias Nieto/Cover/Getty Images
    File photo.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has suspended 13 employees while authorities investigate an inmate’s death.

    A Saturday release says 29-year-old Tyrone Briggs died "following an inmate-on-inmate assault" Nov. 11 at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy.

    The release says department secretary John Wetzel on Friday suspended the employees without pay during the criminal and administrative investigations. They include medical and security staff, but the department won’t release names.

    The release quotes Wetzel as saying “this incident should not serve to tarnish the reputation” of the department and its employees.

    Top News: Community Grieves for Latest School Shooting, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Community Grieves After Latest School Shooting, Bei Bei Returns to China, More
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

    An earlier release says Briggs became unresponsive while waiting to be processed into the restrictive housing unit after the altercation. He had been at the prison since 2011 and was serving a 15-to-30-year sentence for child rape out of Philadelphia County.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices