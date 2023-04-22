Southeast DC

8 People Shot, Including 12-Year-Old, in Washington, D.C.

Seven people were shot at one location, and the wounded girl was found at a second location, police said

By Darcy Spencer

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Friday, police say.

Seven men were injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE at about 10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

They did not have life-threatening injuries. Most of the victims took themselves to the hospital, police said.

While at the scene, officers said they were called to a shooting, about half a mile away, in the 2900 block of Second Street SE. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old old girl with gunshot wounds.

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are working to confirm if the shootings are connected.

"Given the locations and proximity of the events, I find it likely that the two scenes are connected,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said.

Police are looking for a black sedan in connection to the shooting. Witnesses said they saw the car's occupants open fire on Lebaum Street.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-4383.

