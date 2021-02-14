10-Year-Old Boy Shot While Playing Outside Pasadena House

A 10-year-old boy was playing front of his family's home Sunday in a Pasadena neighborhood when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

The gunshots near Parke Street and Garfield Avenue were reported about 3 p.m., according to Pasadena police. At least one man got out of a vehicle and fired shots toward the area where the child was playing, Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, but was alert when he was taken to a hospital. Details about his condition were not available early Monday morning.

Police did not immediately have descriptions of the shooters, she said. The car was described only as a light-color sedan.

The boy is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.