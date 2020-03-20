Workforce Partnership Offers Advice for Businesses Forced to Lay Off Workers

The San Diego Workforce Partnership issued the following as part of its COVID-19 Update for Business:

If you are a business owner or HR representative for an employer considering work stoppages, layoffs or furloughs, we encourage you to submit layoff notices online or call (619) 228-2982. We will get back to you within one business day to discuss information and services that may assist impacted employees, including Unemployment Insurance information, tax assistance, Work Sharing program to avoid layoffs, financial planning, remote career services and more.

We can offer your affected workers a webinar full of information and resources on how to file for unemployment insurance, how to get re-employed as soon as possible, and options regarding retirement assets and health insurance.



On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Executive Order N-31-20 to ease the regulatory burden on employers who had to close before being able to provide employees advanced notice related to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

Labor Code sections pertaining mass layoff, relocation and termination, which normally requires a 60 day notice, have been temporarily suspended due to this emergency and now only require as much notice as is practicable is provided, and when the notice is given, a brief statement regarding the basis for reducing the notification period is included.