Woman's body found in car parked at San Ysidro shopping plaza: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD)’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle parked in a San Ysidro shopping plaza.

A security guard making rounds at the plaza on the 4400 block of Camino de la Plaza made the grim discovery shortly after midnight Tuesday, SDPD said. Lt. Steve Shebloski of the Homicide Unit described the death as suspicious.

“At this point, we are investigating this case due to some of the suspicious circumstances regarding the condition of the body and the location and some of the background in terms of this particular vehicle,” Shebloski said.

Police did not reveal the name of the deceased, but described her as a woman possibly in her mid-30s. The department did not reveal a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.