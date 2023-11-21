Woman tried to snatch baby out of couple's shopping cart in Santee: San Diego deputies

A woman tried to steal a couple's baby from their shopping cart in a Santee parking lot on Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The couple was walking back to their car near the 100 block of Town Center Parkway, close to a Costco and other businesses, just before 6 p.m. when the suspect tried to pull the baby out of the cart multiple times, deputies said.

After several failed attempts, thanks to the lap belt securing the baby in the cart, the woman ran away and the parents called 911. The baby was not hurt, according to deputies.

The sheriff's department launched its ASTREA helicopter to assist in the search for the suspect but she could not be found. She is described as approximately 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and thin with long blond hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt or jacket that possibly had a white stripe on it and blue jeans at the time of the attempted kidnapping, deputies said.

Anyone with information can call the Santee SDSO station at (619) 956-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.