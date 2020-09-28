Woman Shot in Barrio Logan Identified

Police identified Monday the woman found shot on Harbor Drive in Barrio Logan after what is believed to be a confrontation outside a pizza place on Friday night.

Stephanie Kinman, 36 of National City, was found wounded near the intersection of Harbor Drive and Schley Street at about 9 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

She was unconscious on the sidewalk, lying near a vehicle when first responders arrived. Medics transported the woman to a nearby hospital but she did not survive.

Detectives believe Kinman was shot outside a pizza place near Dewey Street and Kearney Avenue and was later dropped off at the location she had been found, about a mile away.

According to police, the person who drove her said he and the victim were involved in a fight with another man and a woman.

After the fight ended, Kinman was getting into her car when an unknown suspect shot her. The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, 5-foot-8, with a medium build, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

Witnesses said they heard yelling coming from the nearby park followed by at least three or four gunshots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.