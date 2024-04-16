Woman shot at East County home; Suspect outstanding: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who shot a woman at a home in the East County community of La Presa Tuesday.

The shooting was reported by a friend who was inside the residence on La Presa Avenue when she called 911 at about 10:34 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the SDSO.

The woman was severely injured in the shooting, the spokesperson said.

The suspect was believed to be a man but no other description was available. He was outstanding as of 11:30 a.m., SDSO said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.