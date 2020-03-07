Clairemont

Woman Shoplifts From Clairemont Kohl’s, Gets Hit by Car: SDPD

By Sophia McCullough

google maps image of kohls
Google Maps

A 39-year-old woman allegedly shoplifted merchandise from a Kohl's department store and then got hit by a car while fleeing the scene in Clairemont on Saturday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The woman reportedly shoplifted from the Kohl's located at 5505 Balboa Ave. When the store's loss prevention personnel confronted her, she fled on foot toward Balboa Avenue, police said.

While running across Balboa Avenue around 6:20 p.m., she was hit by a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by a 28-year-old woman, according to police.

Local

Lake Murray 2 hours ago

House Fire in Lake Murray

Aztecs 5 hours ago

Utah St. Tops No. 5 San Diego State for Mountain West Title

The woman accused of shoplifting suffered a broken pelvis and "several other injuries," Watch Commander Officer Robert Heims said.

Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the incident, police said.

San Diego Police were investigating at the scene.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Clairemont
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us