Woman Shoplifts From Clairemont Kohl’s, Gets Hit by Car: SDPD

A 39-year-old woman allegedly shoplifted merchandise from a Kohl's department store and then got hit by a car while fleeing the scene in Clairemont on Saturday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The woman reportedly shoplifted from the Kohl's located at 5505 Balboa Ave. When the store's loss prevention personnel confronted her, she fled on foot toward Balboa Avenue, police said.

While running across Balboa Avenue around 6:20 p.m., she was hit by a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by a 28-year-old woman, according to police.

The woman accused of shoplifting suffered a broken pelvis and "several other injuries," Watch Commander Officer Robert Heims said.

Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the incident, police said.

San Diego Police were investigating at the scene.

No other information was available.