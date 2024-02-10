Encinitas

Woman killed by Coaster train in Encinitas

By City News Service

A woman was fatally struck by a North County Transit District Coaster train in Encinitas Saturday, authorities said.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue and involved a southbound train, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Officials said the Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit would be investigating the death.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the collision to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

