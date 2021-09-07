Woman Dies After Falling out of Party Bus onto the I-5; Police ID Victim

A woman who fell out of a party bus on Interstate 5 in late August has died of her injuries, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

The tragic accident occurred at about 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 28 while the 2018 Mercedes Freightliner Limousine traveled north on I-5 in National City, just south of Civic Center Drive.

Brigette Duenas was on board the bus and got up to use the bathroom and apparently mistakenly opened the rear emergency door and fell onto the freeway below, according to investigators.

CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro said in August that the party bus driver pulled over just south of Main Street and good Samaritans rushed to help the 25-year-old San Marcos resident.

The CHP said in August that the woman hit her head in the fall. On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office said Duenas was unharmed by any vehicles on the roadway.

Duenas was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but died three days later, officials said.