Woman dead, child hospitalized after I-15 crash in San Diego

One person is dead and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 15 in San Diego on Sunday night, officials said.

The driver, described by the California Highway Patrol as a woman in her 50s, was traveling southbound on I-15 when she lost control. The vehicle went off the freeway and hit two trees before stopping in a drainage ditch, CHP said.

Both people in the car were trapped inside and had to be extricated, according to CHP.

The driver died at the scene, CHP said.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital. The CHP did not give NBC 7 information about the child's condition.

No other details were immediately available.