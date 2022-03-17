Woman Accused of Double Stabbing in Kearny Mesa

A 21-year-old woman was in custody after getting into a fight and allegedly using a pocketknife against two men in Kearny Mesa, police said Thursday.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and another woman were traveling in an unknown vehicle when the 21-year-old and the 19-year-old exited the vehicle during an argument in the 7100 block of Eastman Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

While outside of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly took out a pocketknife and stabbed the 19-year-old multiple times before the other two got out of the car in an attempt to break up the fight. In the struggle, the 18-year-old was slashed on the top of his wrist and a third victim suffered multiple bruises to her face and a laceration on her nose.

The suspect has been identified as Breana Samayoa.

The two men were taken to a hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim was not transported.

No other information was released.