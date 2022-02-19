SDPD

Woman, 80, Run Over by Own Car in Mira Mesa

It happened after the woman pulled her car into her driveway, San Diego police said

By City News Service

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after she was run over by her own car in her Mira Mesa driveway.

The accident was reported at 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of Three Seasons Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

It happened after the woman pulled her car into her driveway, Heims said.

"The vehicle began to roll backwards, and for unknown reasons the driver exited her vehicle,'' he said. "She appeared to be reaching in the vehicle to press something when she was knocked to the ground by her driver's side door. The front left tire rolled over her before the vehicle came to rest against the curb.''

The woman suffered multiple fractures to her chest and damage to her liver and a lung, Heims said.

The accident was under investigation, he said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

SDPDMira Mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us