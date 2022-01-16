San Diego Police Department

Woman, 22, Dies From Stab Wounds Suffered at San Diego Park

By City News Service

A 22-year-old woman was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday morning at a park in the Sabre Springs community of San Diego, authorities said.

Police received two calls at about 2:30 a.m. of a woman who had been stabbed in the park in the 11500 block of Meadow Grass Lane, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.


Officers dispatched to the location found the woman suffering from at least one apparent stab wound to the upper body, Brown said. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

"It is early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the female's death," the lieutenant said. "Detectives have learned the female arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group already there. After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed."

The suspect, a male, drove away from the area in a dark vehicle.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

