Which San Diego County Casinos Are Reopening This Week?

Six San Diego County casinos have reopened or will reopen this week, over two months after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All six casinos -- Jamul Casino, Sycuan Casino Resort, Valley View Casino & Hotel, Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Harrah's Resort Southern California, and Viejas Casino and Resort -- follow the sovereign authority of their respective tribes.

The reopenings will come with noticeable modifications. Here's what each casino says they are doing to ensure the safety of their guests and employees.

Viejas Casino and Resort

Viejas Casino and Resort reopened its casino, restaurants and hotel on Monday, May 18 with signage to remind guests of safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.

A security guard at Viejas Casino told NBC 7 that by 11 a.m., the building was at a revised half-capacity to ensure social distancing. A long line of people waiting to get inside stretched from the front entrance.

To ensure social distancing, the casino will utilize every other slot machine and table games will be limited to three seated players. Bingo and Off Track Betting will remain closed.

Sanitary measures include closing the casino for four hours overnight for a deep cleaning and UV germicidal treatment and adding hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the resort.

Guests said they felt assured by the safety measures and were not concerned about their health. For more on Viejas protocols, visit here.

Jamul Casino and Viejas Resort and Casino reopened their doors Monday morning, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

Sycuan Casino and Resort

Sycuan will reopen on Wednesday, May 20. All visitors will be screened upon entrance and required to wear a face covering, according to the casino. The casino will reopen in phases with some gaming machines, restaurants and other amenities remaining closed at first, the casino said.

The casino also said it is using self-cleaning antimicrobial coating throughout the property, thermal cameras at entrances, plexiglass shields, personal protective equipment and more. Read all about Sycuan's sanitation program here.

Jamul Casino

Jamul reopened for certain rewards members on Monday, but it will reopen to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21. All guests and employees must wear face coverings.

Guests and employees will be screened upon entrance by infrared thermometers and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, or exhibiting signs of illness will not be allowed inside, according to the casino.

Jamul said it will reduce seating, shut off certain gaming machines, and control entry and exit to facilitate distancing and occupancy.

During this first phase of reopening, there will not be shuttle or valet services, entertainment (DJs or live bands), buffets, or promotions, according to the casino. Read more about Jamul's health measures here.

Valley View Casino and Resort

Valley View said on its website that it will reopen its casino, restaurants and hotel with spacing on Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m.

Modifications include requiring guests to wear face masks, according to a letter from General Manager Bruce Howard. He did not elaborate on the exact precautionary measures the resort was taking.

Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Pala Casino confirmed to NBC 7 over the phone that it too will reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

Harrah's Resort Southern California

Harrah's announced Tuesday that it will also reopen on Friday at noon. The casino said it has implemented guidelines such as requiring everyone to wear face masks and temperature checks.

In addition to the designated non-smoking area on the casino floor, smoking will not be permitted at all table games and bars, the casino said.

Many areas will remain closed until further notice including the hotel, buffet, poker room, and The Spa at Harrah's. Read all about Harrah's sanitation plan here.

Barona Resort & Casino said it does not yet have a target reopening date.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter asking San Diego-area casinos to reconsider opening its doors so soon and instead do so during Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.

On the reopenings, San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said, "As we have stated before, we are not in agreement... We do not have jurisdiction, so the best thing we can do is review the plans and ensure that there are at least measure built-in to prevent the spread.”

She said Monday she had seen reopening plans from Jamul and Sycuan casinos.

“The thing we have to do now is make sure we are monitoring any outbreaks in those facilities."

In response to the reopenings, County Supervisor Dianne Jacob released the following statement:

“The safety of employees and customers should be the top priority of every business that is opening up or waiting to open up. My preference is that businesses like these would be treated equally, but I’m encouraged that communication is taking place between some tribes and our public health officials.”